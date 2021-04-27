Simple Software Solutions (SSS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $168,123.99 and $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,768,417 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

