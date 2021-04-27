Welch Group LLC Takes $297,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09.

