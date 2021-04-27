Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $862.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $759.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

