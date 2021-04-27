iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 272,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

