Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$36.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.90. 340,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.52. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

