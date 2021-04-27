Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$36.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.
Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.90. 340,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.52. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The stock has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
