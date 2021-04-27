Royal Bank of Canada Trims Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Target Price to C$41.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.20.

EIF traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.18. 71,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.38. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

