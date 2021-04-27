Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. The stock has a market cap of C$878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

