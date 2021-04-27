Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,283 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $133,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.50. 23,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $174.94 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

