Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

