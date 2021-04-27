Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $5.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.39. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.52. 2,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.46. Pool has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

