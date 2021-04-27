Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 731.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $526.19 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.