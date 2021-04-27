TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 25,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,523,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

