Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 39,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.