Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 8,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

