Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $229,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.64. 113,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

