Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $53.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. 18,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

