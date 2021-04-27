Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Price Target at GBX 100

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 103.33 ($1.35).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Robert Sharpe acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Shares of LON:MTRO traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.50 ($1.51). The company had a trading volume of 688,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,614. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

