Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$100.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.50.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

TIH traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.26. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$61.09 and a twelve month high of C$100.71.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,250. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

