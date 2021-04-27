Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,794 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 243,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 45,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. 89,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

