DistX (DISTX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DistX has a total market capitalization of $38,314.42 and $32,784.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00278514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.06 or 0.01036539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00720420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,759.47 or 0.99919907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

