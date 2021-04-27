Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.39. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 359,715 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

