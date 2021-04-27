Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,863. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

