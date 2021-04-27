Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 461.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.89. 189,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average is $213.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

