Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

