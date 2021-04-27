iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $275.08. 54,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

