Diligent Investors LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 1.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of BAUG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.21.

