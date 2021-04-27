Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.90 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after buying an additional 178,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.48. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,797. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.