CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,829 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.43. 61,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $275.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

