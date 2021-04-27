Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. 42,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,822. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.