Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

