Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $12.40 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.14% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,855. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

