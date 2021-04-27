Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 198,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,609,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 25,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,876. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

