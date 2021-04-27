Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,406. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

