ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 2,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

