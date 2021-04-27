Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LII traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $337.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,481. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $348.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.46 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total transaction of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

