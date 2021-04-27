Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.56 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

