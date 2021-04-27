Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.91. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genesco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $450,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

