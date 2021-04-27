Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Shares of FB stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.