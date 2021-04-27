$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.05. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.89. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

