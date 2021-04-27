Nuco.cloud Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $293,352.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

