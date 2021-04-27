HEIDI (HDI) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 69.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $547.96 and $2.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HEIDI Coin Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

