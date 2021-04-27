Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.34

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.