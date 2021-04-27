Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Hits New 1-Year High at $288.50

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 752670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.20. The firm has a market cap of £506.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

