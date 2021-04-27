Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $119,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $364,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

