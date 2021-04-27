CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 30,510 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,510 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.65. The company had a trading volume of 260,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

