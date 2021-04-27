FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.70 Million

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report sales of $605.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $289.75. 4,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,529. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

