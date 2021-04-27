FLC Capital Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. 130,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,771. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

