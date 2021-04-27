Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,240,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 147,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,492. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.