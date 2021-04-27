Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $203,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 207,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,815. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

