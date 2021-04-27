Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $191,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,260. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

